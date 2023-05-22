Man dies in officer-involved crash

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 79-yearold man is dead after a crash involving a police vehicle in Mandan, ND.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on Saturday, May 20 around 6 p.m. at the corner of 5th St. SW and 8th Ave. SW.

The report says the 76-year-old on a motorcycle was heading north on 8th Ave. when the police squad was heading west on 5th St. The two crashed at an uncontrolled intersection.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and died.

26-year-old Halima Khalifa with the Mandan Police Dept. was driving the police vehicle and was not hurt.

No other information is being released at this time.

