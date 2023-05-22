Cooking with Cash Wa
Man charged with attempted murder

Martinez sought out target two times before the shooting occurred
Martinez has been charged with attempted murder after he shot one round at a woman who was...
Martinez has been charged with attempted murder after he shot one round at a woman who was inside a vehicle in Grand Forks on May 21(KVLY)
By Rian Richards
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man has been charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment after shooting at another vehicle on the morning of May 21. 37-year-old Rey Sosa, was travelling westbound on Demers Ave when Omar Agustin Martinez intentionally discharged a firearm while in pursuit. No one was injured in the shooting.

Court documents say that Martinez had earlier sought out Sosa twice on the day the shooting occurred, and had been arrested for Disorderly Conduct prior to the event. At around 2 a.m. on May 21, Martinez had punched and kicked Sosa’s vehicle, and kicked in the door of Sosa’s residence before fleeing GFPD officers.

At approximately 9 a.m. later that morning, Martinez sought out Sosa for a third time, initiating a physical altercation before pursuing Sosa’s vehicle down Demers Ave. After both vehicles had travelled some distance and switched lanes many times, Martinez allegedly pulled a rifle style firearm from his backseat and fired one shot at Sosa’s vehicle.

Martinez had an adult female passenger in the front seat and a child passenger in the back seat at the time of the incident. Sosa also indicated that his child was in the front passenger seat when the incident occurred. Officials confirm the bullet entered the vehicle and the round was later discovered lodged in Sosa’s drivers seat.

