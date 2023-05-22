Cooking with Cash Wa
Hawley PD says bear & cub spotted in town over weekend

Bear Paw
Bear Paw(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAWLEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Hawley Police Department says it got a phone call from a resident about a bear in town.

Police say it happened on the east side of town near the Riverview Trailer Park. The bear and her cub were caught on camera eating some bird seed after dark on Saturday. Officials remind everyone to remove anything that could attract some uninvited visitors to avoid any unnecessary contact. They say a female bear is sometimes aggressive when they have their cubs with them.

The Minnesota DNR says, if you live in Minnesota, you live in bear country. For more information on living with bears, click here for the DNR’s page.

