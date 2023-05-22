Grand Forks Police looking for man who shot at a car with people inside

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks police are currently looking for a man who allegedly shot at a car with people inside it.

On Sunday, May 21, at 9:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1200 South Columbia Rd., for a report of a weapons violation.

Police say a man shot at the car, after being involved in a confrontation the night before. No one was injured in the shooting, but police say that it was a targeted incident.

At this time there is no threat to the public and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information or may have witnessed the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.

