Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks Police looking for man who shot at a car with people inside

Grand Forks Police looking for man who shot at people inside of a car.
Grand Forks Police looking for man who shot at people inside of a car.(WCAX)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks police are currently looking for a man who allegedly shot at a car with people inside it.

On Sunday, May 21, at 9:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1200 South Columbia Rd., for a report of a weapons violation.

Police say a man shot at the car, after being involved in a confrontation the night before. No one was injured in the shooting, but police say that it was a targeted incident.

At this time there is no threat to the public and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information or may have witnessed the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Adult Male Recovered from Red River
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting
Police lights generic
Two injured after crash in Otter Tail County on Sunday morning
Police lights
Three left with non-life threatening injuries after two vehicle crash on Sunday morning
Shalie Lipp
“Tonight’s about Shalie’: Local MMA event holds tribute to local fighter

Latest News

Fargo PD Investigating Body Found
FPD Investigating body found
NDT – Fit My Feet - May 22
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 22
NDT – Top Talkers – May 22