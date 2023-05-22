Cooking with Cash Wa
Foot Locker closing in West Acres this week

West Acres
West Acres(West Acres mall)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Acres mall in Fargo announced on social media Foot Locker will be closing on May 24.

Officials say while it leaves big shoes to fill, they’re excited for the store coming into the space. They say they’re grateful for the years Foot Locker has spent in the space.

The social media post says the space will be filled by an expansion of one of the mall’s most-loved stores already in West Acres. That announcement will be coming soon.

