Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Body found in Spirit Lake, FBI investigating

Limited information at this time
By Rian Richards
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI is currently investigating the discovery of an unidentified male body found in Devils Lake over the weekend.

Authorities say the body had been there for an undetermined amount of time. A land owner discovered the body on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

An autopsy report is still pending. No other information has been released at this time. Valley News Live will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Anderson
Body found on banks of Red River identified as missing Moorhead man
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting
Police lights generic
Two injured after crash in Otter Tail County on Sunday morning
Fargo PD Investigating Body Found
Body pulled from retention pond, Fargo Police investigating
WBRC stock graphic
Man dies in officer-involved crash

Latest News

Police lights generic
Person charged after high speed chase near Kindred
Body found on banks of Red River identified as missing Moorhead man - May 22
UPDATE: Man is still wanted after Grand Forks shelter in place - May 22
Body found in Spirit Lake, FBI investigating - May 22
4:00PM News May 22 - Part 3