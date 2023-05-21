Two injured after crash in Otter Tail County on Sunday morning

OTTER TAIL COUNTY (Valley News Live) - Two are left with non-life threatening injuries in after a crash on Sunday morning.

According to police, just before 9:20 a.m. on Highway 108 north of Ottertail, 73-year-old Wilford Timothy Nordholm was driving north bound on Highway 78 when it left the Highway entering the west ditch striking a tree, fence, and house.

Both Wilford and the passenger, 71-year-old Mary Louise Nordholm, were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.