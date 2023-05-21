Cooking with Cash Wa
Three left with non-life threatening injuries after two vehicle crash on Sunday morning

By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY (Valley News Live) - Three people are left with non-life threatening injuries after two vehicles collided on Sunday morning.

According to police, just before 10:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, 50-year-old Amie Louise Johnson was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee north bound on Airport Rd. 50-year-old Diane June Sondrol was driving a 2020 Cadillac XT6 west bound on Highway 210 when they collided.

Johnson had a 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

All three were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

