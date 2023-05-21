Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

FILE - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants...
FILE - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants that were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Two infants were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio, WOIO reports.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia with the Cleveland Police Department says police found the infants Saturday around 7:20 p.m. in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio.

“The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigates all cases of child fatalities,” Ciaccia said.

Police did not say if the babies appeared to have suffered any injuries prior to their deaths.

Their deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Adult Male Recovered from Red River
Nikki Borchardt had her bike stolen.
Fargo resident had prized possession stolen earlier this week
FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City,...
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting
Joshua Supaki
Man arrested for incident at Hector International Airport
Moorhead fire
Crews battling fire in Moorhead

Latest News

“Tonight’s about Shalie’: Local MMA event holds tribute to local fighter
600PM News May 20- Part 1
Body of Adult Male Recovered from Red River
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Heading home, Biden hopes McCarthy ‘just waiting to negotiate with me’ on debt limit