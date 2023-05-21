Body of Adult Male Recovered from Red River

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The body of an adult male was discovered earlier today in the Red River, near the bank of Gooseberry Park.

The incident prompted response from the Moorhead Police Department and Moorhead Fire Department, who were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Authorities reported that the body, which appeared to have been submerged in the river for a considerable period, was found near a walking path within Gooseberry Park.

The identity of the deceased individual has yet to be disclosed, pending further investigation.

As of now, no further details have been released regarding the incident.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

