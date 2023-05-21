Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Body of Adult Male Recovered from Red River

As of now, no further details have been released regarding the incident.
(MGN)
By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The body of an adult male was discovered earlier today in the Red River, near the bank of Gooseberry Park.

The incident prompted response from the Moorhead Police Department and Moorhead Fire Department, who were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Authorities reported that the body, which appeared to have been submerged in the river for a considerable period, was found near a walking path within Gooseberry Park.

The identity of the deceased individual has yet to be disclosed, pending further investigation.

As of now, no further details have been released regarding the incident.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
Joshua Supaki
Man arrested for incident at Hector International Airport
Fire, crash I29
Update: No injuries in semi crash, fire along I-29
Nikki Borchardt had her bike stolen.
Fargo resident had prized possession stolen earlier this week
Moorhead Center Mall
Tenants feel “hung out to dry” after notice to vacate

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday May 20th
Vikings Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant (right), pictured with Minnesota Vikings Majority Owner...
Public Bud Grant Memorial Service to be held Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium
Marijuana
Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana
10:00PM Sports May 19