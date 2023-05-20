“They saved my life”: Moorhead man crediting Essentia Health for saving him after a stroke

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man missed the deer hunting season opener last fall for the first time in 36 years.

His family knew something wasn’t right, and a few weeks later, he had a stroke. Now Michael Green is crediting Essentia Health with saving his life.

“Anybody I was in contact with, they were amazing. They saved my life,” Green said,

Green suffered from a stroke in November of 2022. He said it was one of the scariest moments of his life, but he’s grateful for the team at Essentia Health for their fast thinking.

“They saved my life,” Green said. “They treated me like royalty, every person in this organization. My heart goes out to them.”

Green had a clot in his heart, and had had no symptoms prior to alert him that this was happening.

“I never realized the severity or knew the signs of a stroke, and I think a lot of people don’t,” Green said.

After his experience, Green and his medical team just want people to be aware that it can happen at any time and to be prepared to act fast.

According to the American Stroke Association, 80% of strokes are preventable.

When it comes to being prepared for a stroke, they use the term, BEFAST, which stands for:

Balance: Does the person have sudden loss of balance?

Eyes: Has the person lost vision in one or both eyes?

Face: Smile. Does side of the face droop?

Arms: Raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech: Repeat a simple phrase. Is speech slurred or strange?

Time: If you observe any of these signs, it’s time to call 911 right away.

Megan Carlblom, an Interventional Neurology Stroke Nurse Practitioner at Essentia Health, was on Green’s team and she said that by always being prepared, you could potentially change the outcome of the stroke.

“A stroke can happen to anyone at any time and any age,” Carlblom said. “Making sure that you’re up to date with your primary care, if you’re just not feeling well, getting things checked out with primary care is very important. And the minute you notice any signs or symptoms of stroke, to call 911 immediately is very important.”

Some of the ways you can reduce a stroke include losing weight, eating healthy, quitting smoking, drinking less alcohol and reducing stress.

Green said he’s thankful for every day he has lived since that moment.

“I did worry a bit, I had a hard time sleeping, but I got over that,” Green said. “Now I live for today and not two weeks out.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.