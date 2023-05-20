Public Bud Grant Memorial Service to be held Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium

EAGAN, Minn. – The Vikings will host a free, public celebration of life for the late Bud Grant.

Grant passed away March 11 at the age of 95.

“As a coach, as a friend, as a man, I loved him,” Vikings Legend Jim Marshall said of the deep loss. “It truly breaks my heart to know that I will no longer have his counsel. He will be missed by all of Minnesota. And especially those of us who were blessed with decades of friendship and camaraderie with him.”

Grant’s memorial service will be held at noon May 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The event will celebrate the Hall of Famer’s career as a coach and athlete, as well as his pursuits as an outdoorsman and supporter of military veterans.

Admission is free, but a digital ticket is required for entry. People can reserve up to six seats here.

In honor of the Vikings Legend, the organization is encouraging attendees “to wear outdoor or team apparel” to the celebration.

Grant led the Vikings to a 168-108-5 overall record and four Super Bowls as head coach from 1967-83 and 1985. He was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball) for the Golden Gophers and played two seasons with the Minneapolis Lakers in the NBA before playing two seasons for the Eagles. Grant remains the only person to be drafted both by the NBA and NFL. He also was a head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League.

