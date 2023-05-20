Our Very Nice Weekend Continues on Sunday

SATURDAY EVENING CURRENTS:

Right now, things on the radar are very quiet. We even have mostly clear skies. There’s a little bit of wildfire smoke hanging high up in our atmosphere causing a little bit of haze. It’s not as thick at is has been the past few days though. The visible satellite shows this haze as well as a little bit of cloud cover making its way into our area from the northwest.

The winds are blowing out of the south. These south winds have helped our temperatures get much warmer today than they were yesterday. They are blowing at around 10-15 mph.

Temperatures are in the 70s across the area. Things are a little cooler in Minnesota where temperatures are in the low 70s. In North Dakota, thins are in the mid-to-upper 70s. These temperatures are a good deal warmer than this time yesterday. Much of the area is about 10° warmer than they were this time yesterday. Some places are even warmer.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the remainder of the evening, we will continue to have very nice conditions. Temperatures will remain in the 70s at least until sunset for much of the region. Our light cloud cover will continue to move to the south and east. By midnight, we ay have a small chance of light sprinkles in our far northern communities. Temperatures by then will be in the 50s.

By morning, we will continue to have the chance of some very light showers in the Northern Valley. Temperatures will be near 50° for most of the area with mostly clear skies.

By lunchtime, our chance of sprinkles will be mostly done. We will have a quick warm up tomorrow as well. We will see temperatures in the 70s!

By the evening, we will see a bit more in the way of smoky, hazy skies as another plume of Canadian wildfire smoke will make its way toward us. Much of the area will reach up into the mid-to-upper 70s or even 80s. We will have some clouds floating through the area, but things will be mostly calm and mostly clear.

The mostly clear skies will continue through the evening as toward bedtime. It will be another very nice evening to spend sometime outside tomorrow. Temps will fall after sunset into the 60s for most. Some will remain in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We start the work week on a dry note with Monday morning temperatures in the 50s. As a warm front approaches, it will become breezier. The breeze will push out wildfire smoke/haze and bring much warmer temperatures! 80s return for Monday. Even hotter with some near 90 on Tuesday. We become more unsettled as well with chances for showers and thunder later in the day Tuesday. A few showers continue Wednesday with a lesser chance of storms. Wednesday will also be just a bit cooler with 70s and 80s.

THURSDAY THOUGH MEMORIAL DAY: A low pressure system arrives and brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. A warmer holiday weekend compared to years past, but an unsettled weather pattern will mean watching for rain and thunderstorms for any holiday plans each day Thursday through Monday!

