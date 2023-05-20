Cooking with Cash Wa
ND kids’ vaccination rates dropping

Rates are down 2-3% since the start of the pandemic
File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vaccine hesitancy has been on the rise since the start of the Covid pandemic, but not just for Covid vaccines.

North Dakota school immunization rates have been dropping, especially among kindergarteners, since the start of the pandemic.

While still more than 90% of kindergartener students are getting their required vaccinations, the percent is 2-3% less, since the start of the pandemic. That includes shots for DTaP, polio, MMR, hepatitis B and chickenpox

“We certainly are hopeful that we can get kind of back on track and get numbers back up even for those grades that were declining a little bit when they entered kindergarten,” said Danni Pinnick, HHS Immunization Surveillance Coordinator.

While vaccination numbers are going down, data on vaccine exemptions for religious and personal beliefs is going up. In fact, those exemptions have increased more than 56% from ‘17-’18 to ‘22-’23.

Danni Pinnick says this isn’t something that’s unique to North Dakota. Vaccination rates have been declining after the 2020-2021 school year nationwide.

North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is reminding parents and caregivers to make sure their children are current on immunizations. Many pediatric and family practice clinics throughout the state are already booking wellness and physical activity appointments into the next few months.

