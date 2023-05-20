Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota will become the 23rd state in the country to legalize adult-use cannabis following the passage early Saturday morning. The legalization passed in a 34-32 vote.

The bill paves the way for the creation of a regulated cannabis market and includes the automatic expungement of the criminal records for Minnesotans with low-level cannabis convictions in their past.

The bill set up regulatory framework for the sale and use of cannabis. In its current version it would permit a person age 21 or older to:

Possess up to two ounces of cannabis flower in a public place or two pounds in a person’s residence.

Possess or transport no more than eight grams of adult-use cannabis concentrate.

Possess or transport edible products infused with up to 800 milligrams of THC.

Give away cannabis flower and cannabinoid products in an amount that is legal for a person to possess in public.

Use cannabis flower and cannabinoid products in private areas.

Cultivate up to eight cannabis plants, of which four or fewer may be mature, flowering plants.

“Today is a historic step for Minnesota, as we put an end to the failed prohibition on cannabis, and deliver legal justice reform and racial equity in a bill that will help tens of thousands of people by expunging their records.”

The legislation now moves to Governor Walz, who has signaled he will sign it into law.

