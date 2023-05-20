Fargo resident had prized possession stolen earlier this week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo resident had her garage broken into on Tuesday night with her most prized possession being stolen.

Nikki Borchardt had her garage broken into on the night of Tuesday, May 16th. She said that now the police are involved.

“He asked me about everything that was missing, and I was just like, ‘I can’t put a dollar amount on anything other than my bike, like I want my bike back,’” Borchardt said.

The theft comes just two months after she moved into the Sorrento Place apartment complex on 42nd St. S and she believes it was taken sometime late Monday night.

Borchardt said what she misses most about her stolen motorcycle is how the vehicle made her feel.

“Hopping on my bike, it just feels good in the soul…all my anxieties and everything, it just goes away. For anyone that thinks riding is just transportation, it’s not, it’s a way of life... to see it gone, it’s awful,” Borchardt said.

Borchardt said about $6,500 worth of her things were stolen and that her bike was on empty the last time she rode it. She suspects the bike was hotwired or transported by some other vehicle. It’s a black and orange 2008 Harley-Davidson Sportster Nightster Edition 1200 XL.

Over anything else, Borchardt just had one thing to say to her intruders.

“Bring it back, I mean, as long as it’s not in any damage, I won’t press charges,” Borchardt said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.