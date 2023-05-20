Cooking with Cash Wa
City of Vergas water contaminated with dye

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Vergas says their tap water may be contaminated with dye. They’re urging residents not to drink the water until further notice.

A back flow preventor may have failed, allowing dye into the drinking water Friday.

They say bottled water must be used for food prep, drinking and making ice, brushing teeth, making baby formula and washing dishes. They add boiling, freezing or otherwise treating the water yourself will not make it safe.

The city is flushing water through hydrants and testing will be done by the MN Department of Health.

They plan to let residents know when water is safe again using a Smart911 call and their Facebook page.

