White Earth tribe receives 500k grant to expand high-speed internet access

By Jourden Redmond
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Valley News Live) - The White Earth Band of Chippewa Indians are getting $500,000 from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to expand high speed internet.

The program is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

The funding will be used to equip six community centers/business incubators with computer stations and online training courses for approximately 3,343 White Earth Tribal Members.

