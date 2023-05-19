Warmer with Some Weekend Haze

TONIGHT - THE WEEKEND:

More and more sunshine this evening with gradually decreasing winds as well. It will continue to be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us. Areas in MN Lakes Country and WC MN with struggle to warm out of the 50s where clouds will be last to depart.

Expect a quieter evening with good air quality for runners in the Fargo Marathon 5k. Later tonight, temperatures will cool down with light wind, dipping into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Marathon spectators will want that extra layer to cheer on their favorite runners Saturday morning! Otherwise, it will be great running conditions with sunshine and mild afternoon temps.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps approaching the low 70s for most. There is the possibility for increasing haze with Canadian wildfire smoke returning with a wind shift. Most of this will be elevated - but some may mix down to the surface late Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We start the work week on a dry note with Monday morning temperatures in the 50s. As a warm front approaches, it will become breezier. The breeze will push out wildfire smoke/haze and bring much warmer temperatures! 80s return for Monday. Even hotter with some near 90 on Tuesday. We become more unsettled as well with chances for showers and thunder later in the day Tuesday. A few showers continue Wednesday with a lesser chance of storms. Wednesday will also be just a bit cooler with 70s and 80s.

THURSDAY THOUGH MEMORIAL DAY: A low pressure system arrives and brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. A warmer holiday weekend compared to years past, but an unsettled weather pattern will mean watching for rain and thunderstorms for any holiday plans each day Thursday through Monday!

