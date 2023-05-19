Cooking with Cash Wa
Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash

Firefighter being mourned throughout first responder community
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A volunteer firefighter in Mississippi died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck responding to a crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County.

The Seminary Police Department identified the first responder and firefighter on Facebook as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Allan, who happened to come up on the crash, also stopped to help, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. He was walking across the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 49 when he was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox that was going north.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Allan was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

