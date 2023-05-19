FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Staff and residents took part in Thursday’s “Tour De Eventide.”

On Giving Heart’s Day, Eventide raised about $4,500 to buy adaptive bikes for seniors. Thursday, bikers traveled between the Fargo-Moorhead locations, about 30 miles.

These bikes give seniors the ability to enjoy a ride outside without getting hurt or tiring out. The Eventide Foundation first bought the bikes in 2019 and seniors at the five campuses have been enjoying daily cruises ever since.

