These bikes give seniors the ability to enjoy a ride outside without getting hurt or tiring out.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Staff and residents took part in Thursday’s “Tour De Eventide.”

On Giving Heart’s Day, Eventide raised about $4,500 to buy adaptive bikes for seniors. Thursday, bikers traveled between the Fargo-Moorhead locations, about 30 miles.

These bikes give seniors the ability to enjoy a ride outside without getting hurt or tiring out. The Eventide Foundation first bought the bikes in 2019 and seniors at the five campuses have been enjoying daily cruises ever since.

