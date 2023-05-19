Special election may be on the way as West Fargo Schools request $133.4 million

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo residents may be weighing in this September on millions of dollars going to West Fargo Public Schools. On Monday, the board is set to review and take action on the Long-Range Facility Planning Task Force’s recommendation. Among other things, it includes a new elementary school and an expansion of South Elementary, Heritage Middle School and Horace High.

Under the proposed modeling, $133.4 million in bonds over a three-year period would result in a mill increase ranging from two to nearly 14 over the payback period of the debt service. For $100,000 of residential property, this comes out to a range of $9.00-$62.69 annually over the 20-year life of the bond. The 10% inflationary factor (if used entirely) would cost less than $10 per year per $100,000 of property.

In February of 2022, the Board approved the establishment of a Long-Range Facilities Planning Task Force, charged with examining the district’s facility needs over the next five to ten years. The largest facilities task force in the district’s history boasted the highest ever number of parents - those with and without children in the school system, to ensure a wide variety of perspectives. Other important stakeholders served on the task force, ranging from learners to elected officials. Mayors from the district’s largest three communities were kind enough to regularly attend task force meetings. The work of the task force began in the summer of 2022, with a series of ‘pre-work’ presentations being shared with members to help provide the background context necessary to thoughtfully contribute to group conversations.

The final meeting of the task force happened in March of 2023. Meetings were broken up into themes, based on the topics submitted by task force applicants and identified by the administration as being important given the district’s projected growth. WFPS remains poised for continued growth of 400-500 learners per year for at least the next five years.

The task force rejected many potential facility ideas, from the standardization of visitor bleachers and black box theaters to major renovations at the district’s two oldest high schools. Also excluded were improvements for the district’s administrative office. At the final meeting, task force members affirmed their support of previously discussed topics and approved two additional improvements: safety and security upgrades at all instructional facilities and a renovation of South Elementary to ensure its long-term viability in its current location. The threshold for recommendation to the Board was high: any project receiving less than 80% support was dropped from the list of recommended projects for Board consideration. Shortly after the task force’s final meeting, the district’s consulting architects, YHR Partners, recommended the inclusion of an inflationary retainer of 10 to 15 percent, given the continued and sustained increased costs of building. With no end in sight to the labor shortages facing the construction trades, we were advised that waiting would only make these projects more expensive in the future. At May’s Governance Committee meeting, administration was directed to plan for the smaller inflation contingency of 10 percent.

The task force’s recommendations can be summarized as the following:

1. A new elementary school for continued growth in the Mustang and Hawk feeder system to serve up to 576 learners: $34.8 million

2. Expansion of Heritage Middle School to provide additional instructional space to increase capacity from 900 learners to 1,200 learners: $19.6 million

3. Expansion of Horace High School to provide additional instructional space and supporting auxiliary spaces to increase capacity from 1,200 learners to 1,550 learners: $32.4 million

4. An expansion of a district elementary school to increase by approximately 40% to provide space for Early Childhood Special Education services in the southern portion of the district: $8 million

5. The acquisition of land north of 12th Ave North to support future growth needs arising from the completion of the FM Diversion = $5 million

6. Renovations and expansions across existing district facilities, ranging from special education improvements to support learner and educator safety to renovations to north side elementary schools to ensure they have dedicated space for programming (like Gifted and Talented Education), consistent with southside elementary schools: $11.2 million

7. Renovation and expansion of South Elementary, bringing it up to standard with other district elementary schools and ensuring the building remains viable in its current location for the next forty years: $15.2 million 8. Safety and security: fire sprinkler systems for three remaining schools that do not possess them (Westside, South, Eastwood), increased interior door installation to provide additional protection in the event of a perimeter breach, and improvements and expansion of the district’s camera surveillance system: $2.2 million

9. Contribution to the expansion of the Veteran’s Memorial Arena in collaboration with the West Fargo Youth Hockey Association and the West Fargo Park District to ensure the district has priority access to one sheet of ice per high school feeder system. The district would have exclusive use to the new locker rooms, modeled off the WFSA, and pay an hourly usage rate indexed to what’s charged to outside parties at the WFSA: $5 million

Additionally, due to retired and restructured debt, mills came down in the fall of 2022 by more than seven. Compared to the fall of 2021, the mill increase would be approximately half of the proposed tax figures. This would result in a net cost increase of roughly $30.92 per $100,000 of property.

These figures do not include any impact from the North Dakota Legislature’s $500 property tax credit over the next biennium. Homes would need to have valuations exceeding $800,000 to pay more than their credit would be valued at under this proposal. There was also a significant expansion of the homestead tax credit, providing significant relief to income restricted residents over the age of 65.

Through discussions with the Governance Committee, it was agreed that a similar election timeline with consistent polling places should be utilized, relative to the 2018 referendum. Administration would prepare resolutions calling for an election on Tuesday, September 26, utilizing the same six polling places (or nearby alternatives) made available for the 2018 bond referendum.

