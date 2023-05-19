Air Quality Continuing to Improve

OVERNIGHT - FRIDAY:

Wildfire smoke from Canadian fires continues to clear out and air quality is improving! The Air Quality Alert was canceled early for our MN counties with the quick improvement.

Rain has moved on from our far eastern communities, but wraparound scattered rain showers around the low are moving through the northern valley. That low will continue dropping south into the valley bringing more rain chances and wind overnight.

Winds will help to usher the smoke out of the region overnight tonight, but some smoke will remain, mostly in Minnesota. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for much of the region but will fall into the 40s by morning.

Overnight, the north winds will continue with some scattered showers as the low exits. Temperatures will be in the 40s for most by Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies for most aside from the Devils Lake Basin.

Friday we will have decreasing winds and gradually deceasing cloud cover into the afternoon. It will continue to be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps approaching the low 70s for most. A quiet weather pattern starts to take hold with limited chances for precipitation over the extended period. Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. We do have another chance for some rain as we get in the middle portion of next week. Just some regular ran showers, nothing severe to be worried about. Temperatures will remain above average with mostly cloudy skies.

