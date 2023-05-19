Pickleball is becoming the new craze of sports hobbies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - it’s not a new sport, but it’s becoming the latest craze of sports hobbies. More people across the country are turning to Pickleball, including some celebrities.

Pickleball is a combination between Tennis, Badminton, and Ping Pong.

Those that play say it’s an easy sport to learn as a beginner and it isn’t as physically demanding as tennis. A game is played with two to four players, indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a shorter tennis net.

There are several pickleball courts in the Fargo area including at Brunsdale Park on 27th Avenue S near 18th Street S.

