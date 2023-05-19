Man arrested for incident at Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and potentially facing two charges after an incident at Hector International Airport.

A police spokesperson confirms 20-year-old Joshua Supaki was arrested for felony criminal trespass and preventing arrest. A check of the Cass County inmate roster shows he was booked on Thursday, May 18.

The exact details of the incident were not released by Fargo Police, because they say the TSA is the lead agency on this case.

Valley News Live has questions into the TSA for more information on what prompted the arrest.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.