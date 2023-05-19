Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Man arrested for incident at Hector International Airport

Joshua Supaki
Joshua Supaki(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and potentially facing two charges after an incident at Hector International Airport.

A police spokesperson confirms 20-year-old Joshua Supaki was arrested for felony criminal trespass and preventing arrest. A check of the Cass County inmate roster shows he was booked on Thursday, May 18.

The exact details of the incident were not released by Fargo Police, because they say the TSA is the lead agency on this case.

Valley News Live has questions into the TSA for more information on what prompted the arrest.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Wild fire
Smoke from Canada raises concerns
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Man pleads guilty to running over, killing North Dakota teen
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash

Latest News

Minnesota House passes finalized recreational cannabis bill
West Fargo Public Schools logo
Special election may be on the way as West Fargo Schools request $133.4 million
Tour De Eventide
Tour De Eventide
10:00PM News May 18 - Part 1