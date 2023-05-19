“It’s a very serious discussion”: Discussions regarding protecting places of worship in F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local and Federal Law Enforcement partner leaders met at the Fargo Public Library Thursday evening to discuss protecting places of worship.

For the two hours of the event, law enforcement partners and community members spoke about the importance of protecting places of worship. It was an opportunity for people of all beliefs to come out and have an open discussion about what resources were available to them.

They discussed what major federal hate crimes are, and what the penalties could be.

If someone violates the Shepard-Byrd Hate Crime Prevention Act, it is always considered a felony with a 10-year maximum, but could increase to life depending on what the crime was.

After seeing hate crimes not only in our area, they felt this was an appropriate time to hold this discussion.

Mac Schneider, the United States Attorney for the District of North Dakota, said that it’s a serious topic that needs to be addressed time and time again.

“This is a discussion I wish we didn’t have to have but unfortunately, protecting people when they’re exercising their right to express their religious beliefs, that’s something that’s more and more important all the time,” Schneider said. “So it’s a very serious discussion and we hope it’s beneficial to the community.”

The discussion allowed community members to gather and speak to a panel about what they’ve faced and what next steps could be.

Moorhead mayor, Shelly Carlson, said she was in attendance to show support for the whole community.

“I think it’s really important because this is a place that people go to be safe, to be with their community, and that is a right we have in the United States, to be able to practice their religion, and it’s important for me to be here to show that I support that and I stand behind that belief,” Carlson said.

Dr. Mahmoud Soliman of the Islamic Society of Fargo said that understanding what resources or safe spaces you may have, is beneficial to those who are being attacked.

“It’s very important to learn about resources available in our community, whether with the office of the sheriff or the mayor or general law enforcement or the D.O.J. We can also be targeted in hate crimes in the Fargo-Moorhead area,” Soliman said.

It was addressed at the meeting that if anyone suffers from a religious hate crime, especially in a place of worship, they can connect with local law enforcement to find out what the next steps are to protect their rights.

