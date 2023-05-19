Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks Police unveil law enforcement memorial

The memorial has been six years in the making.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department unveiled its law enforcement memorial in Optimist Park Thursday.

Thursday, as part of the Police Week Memorial Service, there was a 21 gun salute to honor fallen officers of the Northern Red River Valley.

