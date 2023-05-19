Grand Forks Police unveil law enforcement memorial
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department unveiled its law enforcement memorial in Optimist Park Thursday.
The memorial has been six years in the making.
Thursday, as part of the Police Week Memorial Service, there was a 21 gun salute to honor fallen officers of the Northern Red River Valley.
