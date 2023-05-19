Crews on scene of semi crash, fire along I-29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are at the scene of a semi crash along I-29, south of the Horace exit.

Video sent in from Valley News Live viewers shows heavy smoke and flames coming from the semi, which is flipped on it’s side in the median.

Witnesses say the crash happened in a construction zone, where the interstate is being raised out of the flood plain. Traffic is slowed in the area. One driver tells us, it was at a stand-still for about 45 minutes.

Valley News Live has a crew on the way, and is waiting to hear back from officials from more information.

Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this developing story.

(KVLY)

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.