Cloudy Start with Clearing Already in Progress

Sunnier and Warmer Weekend
By Lisa Green
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

Friday we will have decreasing winds and gradually deceasing cloud cover into the afternoon. It will continue to be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps approaching the low 70s for most. A quiet weather pattern starts to take hold with limited chances for precipitation over the extended period. Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. We do have another chance for some rain as we get in the middle portion of next week. Just some regular ran showers, nothing severe to be worried about. Temperatures will remain above average with mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

