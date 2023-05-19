Cass County Jail full, inmates being transferred to other counties

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Too many inmates are behind bars at the Cass County Jailhouse.

In an unusual move, jail officials took 10 inmates at once to Grand Forks this week to make room for new arrivals.

In addition to the inmates now in Grand Forks, they have inmates in Stutsman, Barnes, Richland and Burleigh counties. However, officials say Richland and Barnes counties can’t take anymore women at this time, due to staffing issues.

The jail sees about 15-20 new arrivals each day and they’re averaging a total of 320 inmates a day at Cass County.

Officials are working on an expansion, which would bring 192 more beds to the jail. They hope to have that done by late 2025 or early 2026. Leaders are meeting next week to discuss plans for the expansion.

