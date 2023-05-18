Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo PD honor anniversary of officer’s death

Lieutenant Adam Gustafson
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is commemorating the anniversary of the death of Lt. Adam Gustafson.

On May 18, 2021, Lt. Gustafson died of a heart attack while on duty.

The department says in a post, “His legacy will always live on in our department through our dedication to service. We know he would be proud to see our crime rates continuing to decrease throughout West Fargo, while our relationship with the community continues to grow stronger.”

The full post from the police department is below.

