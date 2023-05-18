Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

WATCH: Police recover kidnapped baby found abandoned in ravine

Police in Texas shared body camera video from officers finding a baby that was kidnapped earlier in the day. (Source: @fortworthpd/BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - Police in Texas say they were able to rescue a kidnapped baby earlier this week.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a kidnapping call on Monday.

Officers said an unknown man had jumped into a woman’s car and driven off with her 6-month-old baby.

About an hour later, officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle and they took the suspect into custody. However, the baby was missing from the car.

Patrol officers then questioned the man in custody and began checking the area. The team said they were then able to locate the baby and car seat lying in a ravine nearby.

The police department shared body camera video showing the officers finding the baby as it could be heard crying.

Authorities said the child appeared uninjured and they reunited it with the parent.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect but said he is facing charges that include kidnapping and auto theft.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
COUPLE FORCED TO FIND NEW VENUE AFTER BUSINESS HOSTING WEDDING CLOSES
Engaged couple scrambles to plan wedding after a Grand Forks business shuts down
Man on the run after driving car through Fargo-Moorhead bike race
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks

Latest News

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
Documents leak suspect had been warned about handling of classified information, prosecutors say
Breckenridge School Board
Breckenridge school board votes to move forward with hiring a Dean of Students
Fallen Grand Forks officer’s son visits the station
The suspect in the stabbing of four Idaho students has been indicted on murder charges.
Accused killer of Idaho students indicted for murder
Painted circles mark locations where evidence related to a deadly shooting was collected in...
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note