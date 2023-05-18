Very Unhealthy Air Quality Thursday

THURSDAY:

Very unhealthy air quality is in place this morning for many in the Red River Valley because Canadian wildfire smoke has worked its way to the surface. Everyone should limit their time outdoors, especially people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children and teens.

The rain will still be in our far eastern communities, but it will be on the way out. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the region with a little bit of a north breeze. Through the morning hours, we will have scattered rain showers moving in the Northern Valley.

By lunch time, some places in the north will have temperatures in the 40s, while some places in the south will have temperatures in the 70s. The south will have some sunny skies, while the rain continues in the north. During the afternoon, we will see a bit of an intensification in the rain in the north. The north winds will also pick up in speed. We could see gusts near 30 mph at times.

The rain will continue through the evening drive. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for much of the region, though we will still see a wide range of temperatures in our area. The rain will calm down a little bit through the evening. However, we will still see some rain in Northern Valley.

By bedtime, the north winds will continue. The rain will be on its way out but will continue into the overnight period into Friday. We will have clear skies in the south. Temperatures will be in the 40s for most.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Chances for rain showers on Thursday as the area of low pressure and cold front exit the region. Expect winds out of the North-Northwest at 10-20 mph on Thursday. Highs will be much cooler in the 60s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday we will have decreasing winds on. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps approaching the low 70s for most. A quiet weather pattern starts to take hold with limited chances for precipitation over the extended period. Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. We do have another chance for some rain as we get in the middle portion of next week. Just some regular ran showers, nothing severe to be worried about. Temperatures will remain above average with mostly cloudy skies.

