Thursday marks one-year mark since fatal Fargo shooting of young mother

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been one year since shots rang out inside a popular Fargo restaurant, which led to a high-speed chase and ended with the gunman dead, and a young mother and her young child fighting for their lives.

21-year-old Lucia Garcia and her 7-month-old son Dominique were gunned down on May 18, 2022 at Plaza Azteca off of Veterans Blvd. in Fargo. Police say 24-year-old Malik Gill pulled the trigger before stealing a car and leading police on a chase in Clay County. Officials say Gill crashed and later shot himself.

After multiple life-saving surgeries and several days in the ICU, Lucia passed away on June 1, 2022. Although he had bullets hit his stomach, thigh and hand, Dominique survived and now lives with Lucia’s family.

Lucia and Gill have been in a tumultuous relationship for nearly two years with multiple breakups, according to her family.

“I think it just came to a point where we as a family felt like unless she decided to walk out of the relationship for good, there was not a lot that we could force her to do,” Jessica Lopez, Lucia’s sister told Valley News Live in an interview last year.

In April, charges were filed against Gill for domestic assault. Court documents say he pushed Lucia to the ground and grabbed her by her throat. A warrant was still out for Gill’s arrest at the time of the shooting and a no-contact order was in place, but Lopez said the two were back together shortly after the incident.

“She would just make up with him and go along like nothing had ever happened,” she said.

“She is a good girl who made a mistake trying to build a family of her own,” Maite Garcia, Lucia’s mother said in the 2022 interview.

“We believe all she wanted was to be happy and to give her son a loving home,” Lopez added.

The family shared Lucia’s story with Valley News Live in hopes of helping other domestic violence victims find the strength and courage to leave before it’s too late.

“You don’t want to go through what we’re going through or have your family go through what we’re going through,” Lopez said. “There’s really no words. Seeing her, it breaks our hearts.”

It’s still unclear what exactly caused the argument between the couple.

One year later, Lucia’s family says they’re still brokenhearted and always will be, but keep Lucia alive by speaking and thinking about her daily. They ask those who knew her to continue to keep her memory alive by sharing stories and Lucia’s bravery with others to both inspire and help others.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.