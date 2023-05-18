There's still time to get your Spring planting started

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many people have already gotten started with their gardening, but for those who haven’t, there’s still plenty of time to get to some of that Spring planting.

Plant experts at Holland’s Landscaping on University Drive say first you should think about your space, lighting, and the type of plant you wish to grow inside your home or our outdoor garden.

They say if you like houseplants, make sure not to put them in a pot that is more than two inches bigger than the plant itself. Also, if you are looking to add trees, shrubs, or any other plants to your outdoor garden, the plant experts say to find a plant that can survive the elements.

“We have very harsh winters. We have very harsh summers sometimes,” said Sarah Liljestrand, the owner of Holland’s Landscaping. “It’s important to pick the right plant for the right area.”

Holland’s plant experts say pollinator plants are a good choice. These are plants that attract and provide nectar to bees, butterflies, and other pollinators that help with plant reproduction.

