Tenants feel “hung out to dry” after notice to vacate

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live)- Business owners at the Moorhead Center Mall were notified last Friday that they would need to vacate on or before December, 31st of 2023. The announcement comes after the redevelopment plan for downtown Moorhead was approved by voters last November.

CEO, Jim Roers, says they have worked alongside tenants and suite owners for the past year to help identify appropriate lease and real estate options. But, tenants are saying that’s not the case.

Shop owner, Barb Schramm says, “always it was, ‘we don’t know, we’re not sure’ and then I got an email first and the next day I got a letter saying this is exactly when it is.”

The project plans on creating living spaces in addition to shops, restaurants, and parking.

“I honestly don’t think the residents of Moorhead who voted for that particular building/project foresaw that it would mean the demise of the mall.”

Tenants say the small businesses within the mall and their customers have become a family, but now they’ll have to find new locations, which will be a major challenge.

“If you’re moving into a new location, which there’s a lot of new spaces in town that are available, but the cost is prohibitive,” explains business owner, Mary Jane Kreps.

With many factors to consider and emotions running high, Schramm says, “I don’t know right now at this point what I’m going to do and how I’m going to approach my next step, I hope that I’ll have a dream and it will all become clear.”

