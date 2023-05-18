Showers Tonight - Air Quality Slowly Improving

OVERNIGHT - FRIDAY:

Very unhealthy to unhealthy air quality remains in place for many in the Red River Valley because Canadian wildfire smoke has worked its way to the surface. Everyone should limit their time outdoors in these areas, especially people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children and teens.

Rain has moved on from our far eastern communities, but wraparound scattered rain showers around the low are moving through the northern valley. That low will continue dropping south into the valley bringing more rain chances and wind this afternoon and tonight.

Increasing wind may help to scour out surface smoke through tonight. The spotty rain will continue through the evening drive. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for much of the region. The showers will wind down a little bit through the evening. However, we will still see some rain in northwest Minnesota as the low gradually moves eastward.

Late tonight, the north winds will continue. The rain will be on its way out but will continue into the overnight period into Friday. . Temperatures will be in the 40s for most by Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies for most aside from the Devils Lake Basin.

Friday we will have decreasing winds and gradually deceasing cloud cover into the afternoon. It will continue to be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps approaching the low 70s for most. A quiet weather pattern starts to take hold with limited chances for precipitation over the extended period. Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. We do have another chance for some rain as we get in the middle portion of next week. Just some regular ran showers, nothing severe to be worried about. Temperatures will remain above average with mostly cloudy skies.

