Schedule and road closures for the Fargo Marathon

FARGO MARATHON
FARGO MARATHON
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You’ll want to keep an eye out for road closures, runners and spectators this week with the Fargo Marathon happening in north Fargo.

The Children’s Youth Run starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, and the Friday Night 5K also starts at 6:30 p.m. The main event is Saturday with the half marathon kicking off at 7:30 a.m., the full marathon at 7:45 a.m. and the 10K race at 8:00 a.m.

The race routes have more than 50 live bands and a city-wide cheering section to keep athletes motivated. The Fargo Marathon is USATF-certified and an official qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

