Red River Valley SWAT Team holding monthly training exercise tonight(WCJB)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo says the Red River Valley SWAT Team is hosting a training exercise tonight. It starts at 6 pm and is expected to go until 9 pm near the 600 block of Morrison Street.

Officials say you may see SWAT Team members, along with other law enforcement officers carrying firearms. No live rounds will be used during the training. You may hear loud noises, yelling, and see several SWAT vehicles in the area with emergency lights on. There is no safety concern.

If you need to speak with the SWAT Team or have a concern, call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

