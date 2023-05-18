Reckless driving and road rage incidents expected rise in summer months.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers across the valley are gearing up for the excitement of summer. West Fargo PD’s Traffic Enforcement Officer, Wesley Booth, reminds us that an unchecked ‘need for speed’ can be dangerous…especially with more cars around.

“There’s no more snow or ice on the road so people feel like they can start driving a little bit faster and you’re going to have more people out on the road as well.”

Many accidents start the same way, with speed, sudden lane changes, and tailgating among the top common factors. When it comes to road safety, officials say it never hurts to go back to the basics.

“First and foremost: obey all the traffic laws that are out there. Drive the speed limit, use your turn signals, stop at all the stop signs…that will just set the tone for all the other cars on the road.”

In 2022 West Fargo saw 273 total calls for service in reckless driving, a charge commonly associated with road rage. June, July, and August hold the highest volume of incidents, throughout the entire year.

Now that we’re entering that peak time for reckless driving and road rage incidents, officials want to remind the public if you find yourself in a road rage incident, that the safest choice is not to bait them. Instead call the police, and get to a safe spot.”

“Definitely don’t try to follow the person to get their license plate or anything. You don’t know how that persons going to react to that.”

They also advise to plan before you leave the house to avoid speeding, traffic, and other obstacles that could cause any frustrations.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.