Rally to address wild horses in TRNP set for July

Wild horse rally
Wild horse rally(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s an upcoming rally in Southwest North Dakota to address the wild horse management in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates President Chris Kman says the Fighting for the Spirit of the Badlands rally will be in Medora on July 12 and 13.

The location of the rally is still being discussed.

Kman says they’re inviting researchers, members of the park service and the public to attend and share their concerns on the park’s livestock management plan.

“We already have some speakers coming from all across the U.S. who will speak on science, culture, history, economics, hoping to get all of that in there, our federal delegates are invited, our state delegates are invited, the governor’s office is invited,” said Chris Kman, Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates.

We reached out to the park administration to see where they are in the planning process. Park Superintendent Angie Richman says they’re drafting the environmental assessment and it will be released this summer.

Richman says there will be another opportunity for public comment at that time.

