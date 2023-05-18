Poor air quality has area schools calling for indoor recess on Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo and Moorhead school districts say because of the poor air quality, each district’s elementary schools will have indoor recess on Thursday.

The Valley Today’s Meteorologist Lisa Green says, the Air Quality Alert in Minnesota has been extended until 6 a.m. Friday, while air quality is expected to remain in the Red/Unhealth category. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advises residents to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions remain across the state. Wildfires in northwestern Canada are sending smoke across North Dakota.

You can stay up-to-date on the latest conditions by following the First Alert StormTeam’s page linked here and you can read tips for respiratory protection here.

