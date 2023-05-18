Grand Forks passes referendum

Grand Forks N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Superintendent of Grand Forks Public Schools, Dr. Terry Brenner, says it’s a good day in Grand Forks! He credits the community presentations and “vote yes” campaigns that explained the plan to voters for their success. He also notes that since there were still people who voted no on the plan that it’s a sign that more information campaigns will be needed. The referendum includes a new Valley Middle School, the relocation of the child nutrition center to the Mark Sanford Education Center and improvements to safety and security.

