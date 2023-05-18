Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Furniture for Less closing in West Fargo

Closed sign
Closed sign(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A long standing furniture store in the FM metro will be closing its doors.

Furniture for Less sent out a letter to customers saying they are “calling it quits.”

The owners, Darrell Hansen and Barry Sundlie, say after 25 years they are retiring. A major sale at the store along Sheyenne St. in West Fargo is expected soon.

The owners also say, “We love the Fargo-Moorhead area and we thank you for your patronage in the past, but we must retire.”

The store is holding special closing hours of:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can reach the store at 701-277-1313.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Man on the run after driving car through Fargo-Moorhead bike race
Man charged with stealing 9 guns from Fergus Falls business
Man charged with stealing 9 guns from Fergus Falls business
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window

Latest News

West Fargo Public Schools logo
Special election may be on the way as West Fargo Schools request $133.4 million
6:00PM Sports May 18
Moorhead Center Mall
Tenants feel “hung out to dry” after notice to vacate
Uptick expected for reckless driving calls as summer approaches.