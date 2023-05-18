Furniture for Less closing in West Fargo
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A long standing furniture store in the FM metro will be closing its doors.
Furniture for Less sent out a letter to customers saying they are “calling it quits.”
The owners, Darrell Hansen and Barry Sundlie, say after 25 years they are retiring. A major sale at the store along Sheyenne St. in West Fargo is expected soon.
The owners also say, “We love the Fargo-Moorhead area and we thank you for your patronage in the past, but we must retire.”
The store is holding special closing hours of:
Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can reach the store at 701-277-1313.
