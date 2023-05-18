Furniture for Less closing in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A long standing furniture store in the FM metro will be closing its doors.

Furniture for Less sent out a letter to customers saying they are “calling it quits.”

The owners, Darrell Hansen and Barry Sundlie, say after 25 years they are retiring. A major sale at the store along Sheyenne St. in West Fargo is expected soon.

The owners also say, “We love the Fargo-Moorhead area and we thank you for your patronage in the past, but we must retire.”

The store is holding special closing hours of:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can reach the store at 701-277-1313.

