First responders emphasize conversations surrounding mental health

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a dark few weeks in the Valley as several suicides have rocked our communities and prompted important conversations on mental health.

Today those talks continued, and were specifically aimed at those who work in the hustle and bustle of first responder work.

Scott Geiselhart has come a long way since 2014 when life felt too dark and difficult and he tried to take his own life.

“I almost wasn’t here because I didn’t understand what mental health was. I didn’t understand what PTSD was,” Geiselhart said.

A firefighter at the time, Geiselhart had seen death, devastation and destruction too many times, which is a feeling many first responders know all too well.

“We’re the ones that go and help everybody else, but we do a very poor job at doing check-ins with ourselves,” he said.

So far in 2023, the Red River Valley has lost three first responders to suicide, including 26-year-old Eli Karlins, an EMT with Sanford Ambulance earlier this month.

“It’s different when you’re dealing with the death of one of your own,” Don Martin, Communications Manager at Sanford Ambulance said.

If anything good can come from Eli’s death, Martin says it’s making mental health and the conversations that go with it more of a priority both at work and at home.

“We have different generations. Some are ‘I’m fine.’ Some generations are very open to say ‘I want to talk about it.’ Even when we think we’re doing enough, we still need to look to see what else we can do to help our team members,” Martin said.

Both Martin and Geiselhart urge you to watch out for the signs and symptoms your loved one may be struggling, and to not shy away from the hard questions, as it just might save a life.

“I think we have to do everything we possibly can to get that word out to everyone to let them know that it’s ok to talk about it. Normalize it,” Martin said.

“It’s ok to go and ask them, ‘Hey are you thinking about taking your life?’ Sometimes they’re not ready for it, but at least let them know that you’re safe to talk with and when they’re ready to talk it will be confidential,” Geiselhart said. “I don’t want anybody to go to that dark place or think they’re alone or don’t understand that there is help out there and how fast life can change.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

