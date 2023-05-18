Cooking with Cash Wa
Feeling lucky? MN Lottery is giving away free scratch-offs in Moorhead

Minnesota Lottery Logo
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -This Friday, the Minnesota Lottery is kicking off the summer travel season by giving away free scratch-offs.

They are celebrating the new $5 Road Trip game scratch-off. The new scratch ticket features the art of popular roadside attractions throughout Minnesota, including Big Ole in Alexandria and the largest ball of twine in Darwin.

The MN Lottery will be giving away tickets in 35 cities across the state, including in Moorhead. They will be stopping by the Hornbacher’s at 950 40th Ave. S. in Moorhead on May 19 from noon – 1 p.m.

The first 100 people, over the age of 18, to attend will walk away with a free Road Trip scratch ticket. The giveaway is while supplies last.

For more information on the game and the stops on the 35 cities road trip, you can visit the MN Lottery website.

