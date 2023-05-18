Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Fallen Grand Forks officer’s son visits the station

Gunnar Holte came to visit officers with cards, wishing them a “Happy Police Week.”
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police received a very special visit at the station Wednesday.

Gunnar Holte came to visit officers with cards, wishing them a “Happy Police Week.”

Gunnar is Officer Cody Holte’s son.

Holte was killed in the line of duty in May 2020, when an eviction notice turned into a shootout. Next Saturday will mark three years since his death.

Gunnar was just two-years-old at the time and officers say he’s growing up fast, and they always look forward to his visits.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
COUPLE FORCED TO FIND NEW VENUE AFTER BUSINESS HOSTING WEDDING CLOSES
Engaged couple scrambles to plan wedding after a Grand Forks business shuts down
Man on the run after driving car through Fargo-Moorhead bike race
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks

Latest News

Grand Forks Referendum
Grand Forks passes referendum
Wild fire
Smoke from Canada raises concerns
Debt ceiling
North Dakotans may not receive Social Security if debt negotiations not reached
Dog
Experts talk preventing, breaking up dog fights after fatal attack in Grand Forks