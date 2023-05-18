DNR reminds people to leave baby wildlife alone

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - They may be cute, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to stay away from baby wildlife during the springtime.

It’s important to minimize human and wildlife interaction because this is a critical time for the animal’s development. As much as you’d like to help out those that look sick or injured, wildlife officials say to leave them alone.

”They are so cute, people bring them into their homes, their kids play with them not realizing that these adorable baby animals can be just as diseased as a big adult scary one. And so you shouldn’t be snuggling them, your kids shouldn’t be snuggling them, they can cause harm,” said Heidi Cyr with the Minnesota DNR.

Although feeding animals may seem like a good idea, it may not be in their best interest.

”You might be nice and you might not have dogs, but somebody else might not be as nice and they might have their dogs out, so that bird will be in danger. The quicker it can realize that humans aren’t a good source of food, the better off that animal will be,” Cyr said.

If you have a passion for wildlife, the DNR says they’re always looking for volunteers to help rehabilitate sick or injured animals. Cyr says it takes a time commitment, as baby animals in the spring need 24-hour care. It’s recommended that you take introductory wildlife rehabilitation training courses and get hands-on experience.

To obtain a DNR wildlife rehabilitation permit, you must contact the regional nongame wildlife specialist in your area to schedule an exam, pass a written exam, complete a permit application, and pass a facility inspection.

