Bus driver shortage continues to impact schools in the metro

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An all too familiar message for families in West Fargo.

The school year is almost over, but the bus driver shortage continues and more bus routes are getting cut.

Since the end of January, West Fargo Public Schools has been forced to cancel multiple bus routes each week. It was around that same time the district came out with a schedule to show families which routes would be impacted and when.

School leaders say they release that information to families no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say they’ve put 33 different routes on hold for a week at a time.

This week, there are impacted routes at Legacy Elementary, Heritage Middle, Horace High, Deer Creek Elementary, Sheyenne High and Liberty Middle School.

The district is hoping to apply for more funding to help recruit more drivers for next year.

Right now, starting pay for a bus driver with no experience is $16.22 an hour. The pay scale goes up to $21.28 an hour, based on experience and years of service. School leaders say pay will be increased for the next school year. That exact amount has not yet been set.

