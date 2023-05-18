Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Bus driver shortage continues to impact schools in the metro

The school year is almost over, but the bus driver shortage continues and more bus routes are getting cut.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An all too familiar message for families in West Fargo.

The school year is almost over, but the bus driver shortage continues and more bus routes are getting cut.

Since the end of January, West Fargo Public Schools has been forced to cancel multiple bus routes each week. It was around that same time the district came out with a schedule to show families which routes would be impacted and when.

School leaders say they release that information to families no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say they’ve put 33 different routes on hold for a week at a time.

This week, there are impacted routes at Legacy Elementary, Heritage Middle, Horace High, Deer Creek Elementary, Sheyenne High and Liberty Middle School.

The district is hoping to apply for more funding to help recruit more drivers for next year.

Right now, starting pay for a bus driver with no experience is $16.22 an hour. The pay scale goes up to $21.28 an hour, based on experience and years of service. School leaders say pay will be increased for the next school year. That exact amount has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
COUPLE FORCED TO FIND NEW VENUE AFTER BUSINESS HOSTING WEDDING CLOSES
Engaged couple scrambles to plan wedding after a Grand Forks business shuts down
Man on the run after driving car through Fargo-Moorhead bike race
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks

Latest News

Annual Bike Safety Rodeo Promotes Bicycle Safety Awareness
West Fargo, ND
May 17 - Bus routes cut
Breckenridge school board votes to move forward with hiring a Dean of Students
Breckenridge school board votes to move forward with hiring a Dean of Students
Annual Bike Safety Rodeo Promotes Bicycle Safety Awareness
Annual Bike Safety Rodeo Promotes Bicycle Safety Awareness