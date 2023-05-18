Breckenridge school board votes to move forward with hiring a Dean of Students

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Breckenridge School Board voted 7-0 Wednesday night to start the process on hiring a Dean of Students, just weeks after they cut the high school principal.

Tensions have been high and while parents not necessarily be in favor, the School Board Chair, Brett Johnson, said they have high hopes of what will come next.

“I’ve gotten mixed feedback, some good, some bad, about this proposal so it’ll be interesting to see how it works out,” Johnson said. “You know we need parent support, we need the staff’s support to make this work, so we’ll give it a go.”

The school board’s vote to move forward with hiring a Dean of Students has some concerned with what it’ll do to the students in the school. Including Meghan Dohman, who has two kids in the schools.

“When I first heard about this, I was very concerned about the safety and stability with my child that has special needs, but over the last two weeks, I’ve tried to be more open minded,” Dohman said. “I do want to do what’s best for my kid, but I want to make sure that we’re all kind of working together, and I think the community needs to work together with the school as well.”

Johnson said that they’re trying to do what’s best for the kids without impacting their day to day too much, and Superintendent Sullivan spoke on that at the meeting.

The role would be similar to a principal, but would have different duties. Which is why some parents, like Dohman, are feeling like the presentation of the topic hasn’t been very clear.

“I’ve received mixed information,” Dohman said. “I received some information from the superintendent as far as her vision and it seemed to be different than the vision of a board member that I had spoken with, so it seems some of the planning and implementation is happening at the same time. I’m not really comfortable with that aspect of it. I think it could’ve been better thought out.”

Johnson said if anyone is still feeling unsure or wants more details on the role, they should “schedule a meeting with Superintendent Sullivan and hear the full story first hand.”

It’s expected that the job will be posted in the coming days, and there have already been a handful of staff members who have expressed interest.

