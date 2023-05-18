Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Breckenridge school board votes to move forward with hiring a Dean of Students

Breckenridge School Board
Breckenridge School Board(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Breckenridge School Board voted 7-0 Wednesday night to start the process on hiring a Dean of Students, just weeks after they cut the high school principal.

Tensions have been high and while parents not necessarily be in favor, the School Board Chair, Brett Johnson, said they have high hopes of what will come next.

“I’ve gotten mixed feedback, some good, some bad, about this proposal so it’ll be interesting to see how it works out,” Johnson said. “You know we need parent support, we need the staff’s support to make this work, so we’ll give it a go.”

The school board’s vote to move forward with hiring a Dean of Students has some concerned with what it’ll do to the students in the school. Including Meghan Dohman, who has two kids in the schools.

“When I first heard about this, I was very concerned about the safety and stability with my child that has special needs, but over the last two weeks, I’ve tried to be more open minded,” Dohman said. “I do want to do what’s best for my kid, but I want to make sure that we’re all kind of working together, and I think the community needs to work together with the school as well.”

Johnson said that they’re trying to do what’s best for the kids without impacting their day to day too much, and Superintendent Sullivan spoke on that at the meeting.

The role would be similar to a principal, but would have different duties. Which is why some parents, like Dohman, are feeling like the presentation of the topic hasn’t been very clear.

“I’ve received mixed information,” Dohman said. “I received some information from the superintendent as far as her vision and it seemed to be different than the vision of a board member that I had spoken with, so it seems some of the planning and implementation is happening at the same time. I’m not really comfortable with that aspect of it. I think it could’ve been better thought out.”

Johnson said if anyone is still feeling unsure or wants more details on the role, they should “schedule a meeting with Superintendent Sullivan and hear the full story first hand.”

It’s expected that the job will be posted in the coming days, and there have already been a handful of staff members who have expressed interest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: School board to discuss next steps for leadership at Breckenridge schools

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Breckenridge school leaders move to cut a principal

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
COUPLE FORCED TO FIND NEW VENUE AFTER BUSINESS HOSTING WEDDING CLOSES
Engaged couple scrambles to plan wedding after a Grand Forks business shuts down
Man on the run after driving car through Fargo-Moorhead bike race
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks

Latest News

Fallen Grand Forks officer’s son visits the station
Grand Forks Referendum
Grand Forks passes referendum
Wild fire
Smoke from Canada raises concerns
Debt ceiling
North Dakotans may not receive Social Security if debt negotiations not reached